Port Coquitlam man facing three charges from Maple Ridge crash

Charges have been laid in connection to an August 2017 fatal motor vehicle crash in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Charges have been laid in connection to a fatal motor vehicle accident in Maple Ridge two years ago, on Aug. 26, 2017, on Lougheed Highway at 250th Street.

Duane Arthur Kilberg, of Port Coquitlam, was charged Aug. 13 with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and causing an accident resulting in death.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say that the collision involved a single vehicle that was eastbound on Lougheed Highway. The vehicle went out of control and careened down an embankment coming to rest against a group of trees and killing the male passenger in the vehicle, said an RCMP release.

Police thanked witnesses who were at the scene.

“The general public might think that if witnesses are at the scene, you are not required. However, you may have key evidence integral to the file that helps us put together the before, during and after of an incident,” said Cpl. Chad Raymond with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

Kilberg, born in 1972, appeared in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Thursday with another appearance scheduled for Sept. 19.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

