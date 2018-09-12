Premier John Horgan speaks at the 2017 Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver. (Jesse Yuen/UBCM)

Pot, taxes and Greyhound top issues as B.C. local politicians dig into policy

Debate and voting begin in earnest at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler

Cannabis revenue-sharing, the NDP’s payroll tax, and how to replace Greyhound bus service are among the top issues to be debated over the next few days at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler.

Hundreds of councillors and mayors have descended on Whistler for the annual convention, to vote on a higher than usual number of resolutions this year as they try to curry favour with voters ahead of October’s local election.

“The revenue-sharing is a final piece we haven’t been able to land on,” said UBCM president Wendy Booth referring to when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17.

The main resolution asks for 40 per cent of the initial $125 million in revenue to be shared with municipalities for the first two years after legalization. Anything in excess of that would be shared 50-50.

The money would be distributed on a per capita basis, with all communities getting at least $10,000.

Also top of mind will be the NDP’s “employer health tax,” set to take effect next year.

A resolution from Lower Mainland politicians calls on the province to make the transition – from MSP premiums to a payroll tax –“cost neutral,” as many municipalities have been forced to increase property taxes to pay for it.

The resolution says municipalities with payrolls of more than $1.5 million will pay the highest rate of payroll tax, 1.95 per cent, effectively doubling their payroll costs for next year. It calls for cities and towns to get the same “selected tax breaks” given to private sector organizations.

However, Finance Minister Carole James said earlier this week municipalities should not to expect any relief on the payroll tax, nor to expect too much on cannabis revenue-sharing.

READ MORE: B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

READ MORE: Payroll, speculation tax top municipal agenda for B.C.

A final big talker this year is likely to be Greyhound’s impending pullout from everywhere except Quebec and Ontario.

Communities like Lillooet have asked the province to look at rail service to replace some soon-to-be cut bus routes.

“It is such a vital link for communities get from A to B, whether it be for visiting family or friends or the shipping of goods and medical appointments,” said Booth, adding that the UBCM convention is a time for smaller, more rural communities to get face-time with government.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine
, a Black Press Media publication.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas
Next story
The rain returns, Maple Ridge cancels campfire ban

Just Posted

The rain returns, Maple Ridge cancels campfire ban

Cooler weather easing fire conditions

Fire lights up the night skies in Langley

A massive blaze in the same area started early Monday

Whonnock Weavers bring global theme to local art exhibit

The Whonnock Weavers and Spinners Guild launched the latest exhibit at the ACT Art Gallery.

Candidates line up on Maple Ridge homeless issue

Different views from mayoralty hopefuls

Update: Lakers sweep Burrards at Mann Cup

Peterborough beats Maple Ridge 11-8 in fourth game Tuesday night

VIDEO: Crews ‘aggressively’ fight wildfire that threatened Trail hospital

No evacuation orders or alerts were issued, although area remains closed to traffic

TransLink must reconsider anti-abortion bus ads, court rules

B.C. Court of Appeal said TransLink failed to give a solid explanation for denying advertising space

Pot, taxes and Greyhound top issues as B.C. local politicians dig into policy

Debate and voting begin in earnest at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler

5 to start your day

Man unfit to stand trial in high school stabbing case, 150 wigs stolen meant for sick kids and more

RCMP identify wreckage and recover remains of November plane crash near Revelstoke

The wreckage was located along Trans-Canada Highway in the Glacier National Park

Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

A spill of diluted bitumen puts the survival of young salmon at risk even if the fish end up in clean water following exposure to the oil product.

VIDEO: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas

Flooding well inland could wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.

Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams

The newspaper defended its cartoonist Mark Knight’s depiction of Williams and is asserting the condemnation, which has come from all parts of the world, is driven by political correctness.

Bigger, pricier iPhone expected at Apple event Wednesday

Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumoured iPhone with a screen that is bigger and has no backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.

Most Read