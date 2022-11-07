Potential for snow in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Monday night

There was fresh snow on the mountains around Maple Ridge on Monday morning, and snow in the forecast. (Neil Corbett/The News)

There was fresh snow on the mountains over Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Monday morning, and the cities could see their first snowfall of the year on Monday evening.

The Environment Canada weather forecast for the Pitt Meadows weather station says there is a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries on Monday night.

The high will be 5C Monday, with the low dropping to 3C tonight.

The forecast calls for clearing on Tuesday, with sunny conditions on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a mix of sun and cloud on Friday through Sunday.

Highs will be 5C-6C on Monday through Thursday, and the lows will drop to a chilly -1C and -2 on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

There is again a chance of flurries forecast for Friday night.

