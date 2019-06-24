‘Predatory’ suspect sought after exposing himself on SkyTrain

Man had been riding the trains for about an hour between Main Street and Edmonds stations

This man allegedly exposed himself to a woman on SkyTrain on April 29, 2019. Here he is at Main Street SkyTrain Station in Vancouver. (Police handout)

Transit police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman while on the SkyTrain.

The woman noticed the man “looming uncomfortably close to her” around 10 a.m. on April 29, police said Monday.

“When she looked toward the man, she noticed that he had his erect penis and testicles exposed over the waistline of his sweatpants, only a foot away from her face,” a news release said.

She was able to take a photo, which she later provided to officers.

The suspect got off the train at Main Street Station. Video surveillance showed he’d gotten on at Commercial and Broadway and road trains for nearly an hour between Main Street and Edmonds stations, pointing to his “predatory nature.”

He finally left the public transit system at Joyce-Collingwood station.

READ MORE: Transit police identify woman in racially-charged bus rant

He is described as having darker skin, 25 to 30 years old, 5’9”, about 160 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a patchy goatee. He’d been wearing glasses, a black hoodie, black sweat pants with a white drawstring, white headphones, and a black and grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Vancouver Transit Police tip line at 604-516-7419 or text them at 87-77-77 and refer to file# 2019-7149.

