The price of gas at the Husky station on Sumas Way has not caught up with others in Abbotsford, which went as low as 115.9 cents per litre on Saturday, making the top-10 lowest prices list on GasBuddy. Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News

Gas prices drop to as low as 116 c/L in Lower Mainland

Average prices in Abbotsford slumped more than 25 cents per litre in under two months

Two Abbotsford-area gas stations are among the top-10 lowest gas prices in B.C. today, according to tracker GasBuddy, with prices dipping as low as 115.9 cents if you’ve got a Costco membership.

Otherwise, head to the Super Save gas station at Fraser Highway and Cottonwood Street, where a litre of fuel will run you 116.9.

Abbotsford was the only Lower Mainland municipality to make the list – in fact, six of the 10 lowest prices were within 35 kilometres of Fernie, while the other two were in Kamloops (at Costco) and Prince George (also at Costco). The latter had the lowest prices in all of B.C., at 109.9, while Kamloops tied for second with four other stations (all in Elko and Fernie), at 114.9.

It’s worth noting that while the Super Save made the top-10 list, eight other Abbotsford gas stations show the same prices, according to GasBuddy.

The cheap gas is the product of a steep slump in gas prices over the past two months or so. In Canada, the average price of a litre of gas cost nearly 136 cents at its height this year, in around May, and slowly declined to around 128 cents in early October.

But since around Oct. 12, the prices have declined rapidly, and the average price of fuel today is around 107 cents in Canada.

The price of gas hasn’t dropped this rapidly since 2014, when the industry saw a free-fall from around 130 cents per litre to the low-90s.

