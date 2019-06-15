Lisa Ebenal has her pride flag back. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Pride flag taken down by Township of Langley

Woman said she was told it was removed from her front yard because of a complaint

Langley Township resident Lisa Ebenal has her rainbow flag back.

She put it up in the front yard of her Aldergrove home on Thursday, only to have it disappear on Friday.

“I put it up to celebrate Pride month,” Ebenal said.

“I’ve got family who are part of the community, and I’ve got friends [who are, too].”

When a Township of Langley vehicle was spotted in the area around the time the flag was taken, she said a phone call to the Township first drew a denial that the municipality would do something like that.

But then, there was a call back that said the flag had been removed by mistake because of an anonymous complaint.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Ebenal said.

“I was shocked.”

Ebenal said the flag was returned that evening by an apologetic Township employee.

It is back up in her front yard.

She said she would still like to know how her flag came to be removed and what the nature of the complaint was.

Black Press has reached out to the Township for comment.

Ebenal added it was actually the second time a pride flag was taken from her front yard.

“It [the first] went missing on a sunny Sunday afternoon,” she said, about the same time of day the second flag was taken.

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

