Property crimes remain high in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Property crimes have continued to stay up and in fact are on a rise throughout Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

A total of 299 property crimes took place in Maple Ridge, in August as opposed to July’s 286 instances. Of the total, 45 were break and enters up by two from July and up by 20 in June. This makes it the highest number of break and enters so far this year, in a single month. Theft from auto also went up with 78 instances as opposed to 70 in the previous month. Last year, there were 2,354 property crimes in Maple Ridge, including theft of auto, theft from auto, break and enter and mischief whereas this year, there already have been 2,116 property crimes with four months left until the year ends.

Crimes against persons have gone up as well in Maple Ridge. August saw 140 crimes against person, as opposed to 130 in July. Threats went up from 26 in July to 41 in August, and both, firearms offences and robberies went up from one instance each in July, to three each in August.

In Pitt Meadows, August had one more case of property crime than July. August saw six break and enters, same as June, while thefts from auto went up to 20, up from July’s 10, highest this year. Property crimes in 2021 for the city have already surpassed those in 2020. All through last year, there were 371 property crimes in Pitt Meadows whereas this year, by the end of August, there already have been 413 property crimes with five more months until the end of the year.

Crimes against persons went down in Pitt Meadows, from 19 in July to 12 in August. The city saw its first robbery in the entire year and no gun offences in August.

