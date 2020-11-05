Clouds pass by the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Friday June 12, 2020. The Supreme Court of Canada says only people, not corporations, benefit from the charter protection against cruel and unusual punishment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Clouds pass by the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Friday June 12, 2020. The Supreme Court of Canada says only people, not corporations, benefit from the charter protection against cruel and unusual punishment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Protection against cruel punishment doesn’t apply to corporations: Supreme Court of Canada

Decision comes in a case involving a numbered company that faced a fine under the Quebec Building Act

The Supreme Court of Canada says only people, not corporations, benefit from the charter protection against cruel and unusual punishment.

The decision comes today in a case involving a numbered company that faced a fine under the Quebec Building Act for work done without a licence.

The corporation was fined $30,843 upon being found guilty.

The corporation challenged the constitutionality of the fine, arguing it violated the guarantee of protection against “any cruel and unusual treatment or punishment” in Section 12 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Quebec Superior Court ruled that corporations are not protected under the constitutional provision.

However, the Quebec Court of Appeal overturned the finding and said the section can in fact apply, sending the matter back to trial court to rule on the issue of the fine.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: More than a dozen arrested in U.S. cities as protesters demand vote count
Next story
Rally brings crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

Just Posted

Marty and Kathy McKewan
Maple Ridge couple lost son in stabbing, already in cancer battle

Online fundraiser for couple growing fast

A scan of WWI vet R.F.C. Thomson’s official letter of resignation from Pitt Meadows City Council in September of 1915. (Pitt Meadows Museum - Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows First World War vet resigned from city council to fight

Local museum unearthed RFC Thomson’s resignation letter after city donated wealth of old docs

Legion president Al Casswell presented a poppy to Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden recently, to launch the 2020 fundraising campaign. (Special to The News)
Poppy campaign looks different during pandemic

Fewer volunteers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, expectations lowered

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Abernethy another deadly road in Ridge according to one reader

One area resident insists a four-way stop along the east-west corridor is mandatory to saving lives

Tyler O’Neill has won his first Golden Glove Award as the best defensive left fielder in the National League. (Instagram)
Maple Ridge Major Leaguer wins Golden Glove Award

Tyler O’Neill gets rewarded for great defence in left field

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

City of Terrace road crews had to replace this stop sign at the corner of Davis St. and Munroe Ave. in Terrace two times after someone spray-painted a swastika on it on Nov. 3 and again on Nov. 4. (Callan Williamson/Facebook)
Three swastikas repeatedly painted on stop signs in northern B.C. town

Such behaviour won’t be tolerated, mayor says

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Swoop Airlines. (Contributed)
Swoop flight into Abbotsford has COVID-19 exposure

BC Centre for Disease Control reports exposure occurred Nov. 2

The Bright Lights Christmas Train at Stanley Park. (submitted photo: Vancouver Park Board)
Bright Nights Christmas Train to roll at Stanley Park, tickets on sale Nov. 6

COVID-19 precautions in place for the 23rd annual attraction in Vancouver

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Most Read