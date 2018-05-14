Maple Ridge residents Alison Edgar and Jessica Flynn at a protest camp along Royal Crescent in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Protesters given trespass notices to clear off Maple Ridge modular home site

Have to vacate former Mussallem property by this evening.

People occupying the B.C. Housing site for temporary modular housing on Royal Crescent have been told they have to clear out by 7 p.m. today.

Someone from B.C. Housing, or the Provincial Rental Housing Corp., handed out trespass notices at about lunchtime stating that, under the Trespass Act, they have to leave because they’re on site without the consent of the provincial rental housing corporation.

The notices continue that if people don’t vacate by that time, they could be arrested.

“They were very polite, but they brought four police,” Alison Edgar said on the site.

It’s not certain how many protesers will be on site at 7 p.m.

A handful of protesters moved on to the site at 22548 Royal Cres., last Thursday, hours after the old Mussallem house was hauled away to the Maple Ridge Cemetery, where it will serve as a caretaker’s house.

They object to B.C. Housing developing the site for 55 modular housing units without consulting the community or going through rezoning.

B.C. Housing wants to build the temporary facility by September, with the intent of housing the people currently in the Anita Place Tent City, which has been around for more than a year, just two blocks from the modular housing location.

About 10 or 12 people camped out over the weekend at the Royal Crescent site.

“If they come and arrest us, they might as well put duct tape over everybody,” said Mike Hayner.

“They haven’t even done impact studies [on the effects of modular housing], as far as I know,” he added.

“You can’t take every form of homelessness and put them into one place.”

Hayner said a lawyer is looking at the trespass notices.

People struggling with substance abuse need assessment and treatment, added Terry Asunma.

Ryan Svendsen said if B.C. Housing proceeds with the facility without seeking city approval, “this is going to set the rights of municipalities back 30 years. The stakes are very high, the precedent that will be set.”

B.C. Housing intends to build the modular homes and provide 24/7 supervision and will offer access to mental health and addiction treatment and life skills programs.

The modular home facility will be operated by Coast Mental Health, which also operates Alouette Heights, second stage housing in Maple Ridge.

 

Maple Ridge residents Jessica Flynn, left, and Alison Edgar at a protest camp along North Road in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

