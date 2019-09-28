Province sues estate of gang member killed in Langley

Director of Civil Forfeiture applies to seize cash and jewelry under proceeds of crime law

Just weeks after Red Scorpion member Justin Haevischer was gunned down outside a Langley McDonald’s, the provincial agency that goes after the proceeds of crime applied for a court order to have his estate forfeit more than $26,000 in cash as well as jewelry and a Cartier watch.

In the B.C. Supreme Court action filed in the Victoria registry on Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Director of Civil Forfeiture described how the cash and other possessions were seized from Haevischer by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) on July 19 of last year.

When VPD officers responded to a report of a gunshot and a handgun falling from above and landing in the 1200 block of West Georgia St., they found a weapon on the sidewalk, just across the street from Haevischer’s residence.

“The VPD observed that the gun, while damaged, was loaded,” the court document stated.

A review of security footage “determined that Mr. Haevischer and an associate had entered approximately 10 minutes before the call to police.”

Haevischer was arrested for possession of a restricted fire arm.

On July 20, VPD executed a search warrant on Haevischer’s home and seized a wallet, $26,158 in Canadian currency and $257.00 in U.S. money, as well as a gold ring, gold necklace, gold scorpion pendant, Cartier Roadster watch and a gold necklace with a rifle pendant.

The fact the cash “was found bundled or packaged in a manner not consistent with standard banking practices is proof, in absence of evidence to the contrary, that the cash is proceeds of unlawful activity.”

Police also seized a money counting machine, three cell phones, two sim cards, a baseball hat with R.S. on the side and a passport holder imprinted with R.S. containing Haevischer’s passport.

Tests later found Haevischer’s DNA on the gun.

On Sept. 10, Haevischer was gunned down just after 8 p.m. outside the McDonald’s at 264th Street and 56th Avenue in Aldergrove, while people were inside eating and working.

No one else was injured, but bullets shattered windows in the restaurant.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken charge of the investigation.

After the Director of Civil Forfeiture sought to seize the money and jewelry taken in the Vancouver search, Haevischer applied to have his property returned.

A notice of dispute was filed on Sept. 4, less than two weeks before Haevischer was murdered.

Describing the seized property as “proceeds and instruments of unlawful activity,” the application said Haevischer used the money and the jewelry “to engage in unlawful activities which variously resulted in, or were likely to result in, the acquisition of property or an interest in property, or caused or were likely to cause serous bodily harm … if they are released to Haevischer’s estate, they will likely be used for the unlawful activity.”

In the lawsuit, Haevischer is described as a “known member of the Red Scorpion gang,” who was charged with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the Surrey Six murders in 2007, the slaying of six people, including two innocent bystanders, in a Surrey highrise.

Haevischer’s brother was convicted on six counts of first-degree murder as well as one count of conspiracy and is currently serving a life sentence.

Haevischer pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice “by burning clothes his brother wore to commit murder,” and was sentenced to 20 months in jail, the court document relates.

Haevischer also has convictions for possession for the purpose of trafficking, assault and mischief.



