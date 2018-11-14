Earlier this fall, BC Housing deemed land offered by the District of Saanich unsuitable for supportive housing. (Black Press file photo)

Provincial housing boss brought home more than $350,000 in 2017-18

BC Housing develops, manages and administers a wide range of subsidized housing options

The five executives in charge of BC Housing earned almost $1.35 million in compensation in the fiscal year 2017-18.

Shayne Ramsay, chief executive officer, led all executives with $357,620 in total compensation. Michael George Flanigan, vice-president and of development and asset strategies, followed him with $263,150.

BC Housing develops, manages and administers a wide range of subsidized housing options across the province under the auspice of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

RELATED: B.C. Housing offers help for Saanich supportive housing

RELATED: Saanich offers land for housing for the homeless

It works across 200 communities in British Columbia with more than 800 housing providers and provides some level of assistance to 104,025 households.

This figure includes 14,005 housing units that fall into the categories of emergency shelter and housing for homeless; 18,251 units that fall into the categories of transitional, supportive, and assisted living units, and 71,769 households that either live in independent social housing or receive rental assistance.

RELATED: Province says Saanich-owned land unsuitable for supportive housing

RELATED: Just 20 per cent of supportive housing promised by province in us

While BC Housing has had a long history in the Greater Victoria suburb of Saanich, it entered the public focus in 2018 with the emergence of a large homeless camp in Regina Park.

Its presence prompted the District of Saanich to enter negotiations with BC Housing, with Saanich offering land in exchange for supportive housing.

Those efforts, however, remain ongoing after BC Housing deemed the land offered by the municipality to be unsuitable.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea
Next story
B.C. MLAs urge Trudeau to call byelection immediately in Burnaby-South

Just Posted

Left makes Canada’s Top 100 Employers 2019

Annual competition determines which employers offer exceptional workplaces for their employees

Maple Ridge’s modular homes nice, but not for her

Resident looking to escape drug culture

Sagmoen in court for bail decision

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will be in Vernon Law Courts at 9:30 a.m.

Vibrant alco-inks one of many mediums for sale at club’s annual show

Garibaldi Art Club’s fall show and sale to feature 220 works of art

UPDATE: Arrest made in Maple Ridge purse-snatching incidents, another for fraud

Man and woman, both 34 and from Maple Ridge, facing charges.

Clear skies for Fraser Blues Remembrance Day flyby

It was the first time the formation team flew over the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremonies

B.C. man wanted for alleged ‘serious domestic assault’ in Alberta

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

ASEAN nations combined have nearly 650 million people, an economy of US$2.8 trillion, and are already Canada’s sixth-biggest trading partner.

Olympic and Paralympic committees disappointed, but respectful of Calgary’s vote

The majority of voters said ‘no’ to a potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Wildfire death toll rises in California as search for missing continues

Authorities reported six more fatalities from the Northern California blaze, bringing the total number of dead so far to 48.

B.C. MLAs urge Trudeau to call byelection immediately in Burnaby-South

Four NDP provincial politicians from British Columbia are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately call a byelection in the federal riding of Burnaby-South.

Provincial housing boss brought home more than $350,000 in 2017-18

BC Housing develops, manages and administers a wide range of subsidized housing options

Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year

Kuhnhackl scores 2 odd goals as Isles dump Canucks 5-2

Vancouver drops second game in two nights

Most Read