Surrey firefighters give a puppy oxygen after pulling the pup from a residential unit in Morgan Crossing Thursday evening. (Contributed photo)

Puppy rescued from smoky South Surrey condo

Fire alarms brought firefighters to the Morgan Crossing residences around 7 p.m.

Firefighters responding to fire alarms in South Surrey’s Morgan Crossing Thursday are being hailed for their care of a puppy found in a smoky unit.

“Great job by Surrey firefighters rescuing a puppy from smoke inhalation at a condo in Morgan Crossing,” a witness who captured heartwarming images of two firefighters giving a puppy oxygen told Peace Arch News.

Battalion Chief Reo Jerome confirmed crews were alerted to a fire at around 7 p.m. Thursday, in a condo located inthe 15800-block of 26 Avenue.

Jerome said sprinklers extinguished the blaze, however, the unit sustained significant water damage. The cause,he said, was traced to the stove.

In addition to the puppy, two cats and four reptiles were pulled from the condo, Jerome said.

While two firefighters sustained minor injuries, “all the animals are fine,” he added.

 

Surrey firefighters give a puppy oxygen after pulling the pup from a residential unit in Morgan Crossing Thursday evening. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows junior golfer wins prestigious tournament

Incredible run in last four holes gives 10-year-old scores of 71

Dump truck flipped in Maple Ridge

Sitting on its roof near Silver Valley residential development

Record blueberry harvest predicted

Conditions have been perfect for growers in Fraser Valley

Birders’ feathers ruffled after cliff swallow nests destroyed in Pitt Meadows

The nests were on the north observation tower at the Pitt-Addington Marsh in Grant Narrows Park

Meadowridge grad will be working on Parliament Hill

Maple Ridge Sean Butler has been accepted into the Page Program

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Puppy rescued from smoky South Surrey condo

Fire alarms brought firefighters to the Morgan Crossing residences around 7 p.m.

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

A cappella country quintet Home Free to sing in Surrey

September concert date for Minnesota-based winners of NBC’s ‘The Sing Off’

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture had been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in B.C. drug bust

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died between January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

Most Read