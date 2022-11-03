Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks at a news conference, Monday, October 17, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters he didn’t want to swear an oath to King Charles III. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks at a news conference, Monday, October 17, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters he didn’t want to swear an oath to King Charles III. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher

Québec solidaire to swear oath to King, vows to table bill to make pledge optional

3 recently elected members of the Parti Québécois continue to refuse to swear the oath to the King

The 11 recently elected members of Québec solidaire are no longer refusing to swear an oath of office to King Charles III.

Spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says party members will take the oath so that they can enter the legislature and quickly table a bill to make the pledge optional.

Quebec solidaire’s reversal is in reaction to a decision earlier this week by the Speaker of the legislature, who said the oath to the King was mandatory and authorized the sergeant-at-arms to expel members who don’t comply.

Nadeau-Dubois’ decision isolates the three recently elected members of the Parti Québécois, who continue to refuse to swear the oath to the King.

Nadeau-Dubois says the Speaker’s decision is disappointing, but the Quebec solidaire spokesman says that to pass a law making the oath optional, his party needs to sit in the legislature.

Coalition Avenir Québec house leader Simon Jolin-Barrette has said the government is ready to move quickly to make the oath optional.

RELATED: Quebec politicians must swear oath to King Charles to sit in legislature: Speaker

QuebecUnited Kingdom

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian recalls ‘pandemonium’ in South Korean district where 150 died in stampede
Next story
New mayor and council sworn in at Pitt Meadows City Hall

Just Posted

Kaelen Coles-Lyster is an avid Maple Ridge cyclist and has competed in the last few Pumpkin Cross events. (Chris Dutton/Special to The News)
Professional cyclists and a lot of costumes at Maple Ridge’s Pumpkin Cross

Remembrance Day ceremonies at the cenotaphs in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are well attended. (News files)
Full Remembrance Day ceremonies return to Maple Ridge

Crosses for Remembrance Day outside the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88. (Lesley Nantel/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Legion largest in Canada

Nicole MacDonald was sworn in as the new mayor of Pitt Meadows, becoming only the second female mayor in the city’s history. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
New mayor and council sworn in at Pitt Meadows City Hall