A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec woman dies after being struck by airplane while driving tractor near runway

Investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident near St-Esprit

Quebec provincial police say a woman in her 20s has died after she was struck by a plane north of Montreal today.

The woman was riding a tractor close to a runway near St-Esprit, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, when a plane performing a landing manoeuvre struck her.

Police spokesperson Marc Tessier says the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where her death was confirmed.

The pilot allegedly did not see the woman during landing and was transported to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Collision investigators have been dispatched to the scene and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

Transportation

Previous story
Know how to evacuate in event of a fire, say B.C. emergency management officials
Next story
Ottawa spent nearly $20 million on COVID-19 tracking app — with inconclusive results

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP (Black Press)
Pitt Meadows crash sends cyclist to hospital

Line dancers at Country Fest before the COVID-19 pandemic. (The News/files)
Free, in-person concert for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest

Chef Dez offers tips for selecting and baking with cherries.
ON COOKING: Cherries the chef’s utmost favourite fresh fruit

Maple Ridge's Randy Phillips shared this picture of the community Garden on Edge Street, which he took on Canada Day. "Grateful to be Canadian and live here, with all the good people of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows," he said, "wishing you much peace, love, laughter, faith." (Special to The News)
SHARE: Grateful to be Canadian