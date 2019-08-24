A woman was caught on camera on Friday, Aug. 23 where she is heard yelling racial slurs in a parking lot dispute in Richmond, B.C. (Screenshot/Black Press Media)

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Mounties are reportedly investigating after a woman threw racial slurs and other insults at another woman and her child in a Richmond parking lot recently, with the incident caught on video.

Footage of the incident, originally posted on social media platform WeChat before circulating on Facebook, happened on Friday along No. 3 Road in the Broadmoor area.

It appears the confrontation was over an apparent parking dispute. The woman in the video can be seen getting into her car, which is parked over a white parking line and touching the vehicle in the opposite spot.

But when the owner of that vehicle confronts the woman, who is Caucasian, her responses are concerning.

“We don’t want you here because you can’t drive,” the woman can be heard saying, before blowing a raspberry at the camera.

She goes on to say: “You don’t know a damn thing, go back to China where you belong,” and swears numerous times and yells other racial slurs.

ALSO READ: Curfew and probation for man filmed in racist parking lot rant in Abbotsford

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for further comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit
Next story
Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

Just Posted

MacDuff’s Call: Many reasons why prime minister should apologize

And if he can’t, then he should resign

Junior hockey back, as Flames host exhibition

Ice Hawks visit Maple Ridge on Aug. 23

Resident asks Maple Ridge council to skip UBCM reception

Doesn’t want politicians to attend China-sponsored event

The scenic route through Maple Ridge

Winding Fern Crescent offers relaxing views

Bulldogs defeat Ridge Meadows Royals

Exhibition game proved to be challenging for both teams

Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, this year’s G7 host, has little expectations of a unified front from the leaders

Border crossings across Lower Mainland seeing lengthy delays

Sumas, Peace Arch and Surrey-Blaine border crossings seeing long wait times

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Orangeville Northmen take Minto Cup at Langley Events Centre

Swept best-of-five series 3-0 over Victoria Shamrocks

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Most Read