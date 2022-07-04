Racist graffiti was discovered in Westview Park. (Monica Sterling/Special to The News)

Racist graffiti discovered in Maple Ridge park

White spray paint was used to scrawl the word on a tree

Monica Sterling was walking by a Maple Ridge park Monday morning, July 4, and saw something she never thought she would see in the community.

Somebody spray painted the “N” word in bright white lettering across a tree in Westview Park, right across the street from Westview Secondary School.

“I’m from California and I don’t expect to see that in Canada – let alone in Maple Ridge,” said Sterling, who described herself as African American.

“It’s shaken me up pretty good today,” she said, adding she was simply shocked when she saw it.

Parks staff from the City of Maple Ridge have since attended to the site and covered over the graffiti. The city has also filed a report with the RCMP.

“There has not been racist graffiti incidents that we have seen in the community. Our hope is that this is an isolated incident,” said Valoree Richmond, director of parks and facilities.

The News has reached out to the Ridge Meadows RCMP

