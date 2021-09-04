Rain is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. (The News files)

Rain forecast in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Long weekend showers will let up on Monday

Get out your blue tarps, campers.

The long weekend weather for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows over the Labour Day long weekend calls for rain on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a mix of Sun and cloud on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Saturday will see periods of rain in the afternoon, and a high of 21 C.

Sunday will see a 60 per cent chance of showers, a high of 21C.

Monday will offer a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21C, and the high is similar for most of next week, with slightly higher highs.

