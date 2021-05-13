Rainbow Club students at MRSS paint messaging outside the school’s main entrance. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Rainbow Club students at MRSS paint messaging outside the school’s main entrance. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Rainbow club puts message of inclusion at MRSS main entrance

Maple Ridge secondary grad says SOGI symbols are powerful

There was a lot of pride being taken in the work at Maple Ridge secondary on Wednesday morning.

Lorna Seip, from the MRSS grad class of 1991, was proud of her high school, as she oversaw the Rainbow Club painting a new emblem on the wall outside the main entrance.

Designed to be an image of diversity and inclusion, it combines colours of both the SOGI (sexual orientation, gender identity) and BIPOC (Black, indigenous, people of colour) flags, and beside it is the quote “None of us are equal until all of us are equal.”

Seip owns the Chilliwack-based painting company Two Girls on a Roll, and supervised the work for the Rainbow Club while the lighthearted activists painted, listened to music and munched pizza. The kids chose the design, and Seip thought it was fantastic.

She talked about her personal journey, and what that symbol might have meant, had it been on her school in 1991.

“I would have been able to come out a lot sooner, if I had support like this,” she said. “A visible sign is so important.”

Seip was in the school Bible club at MRSS, and an admittedly homophobic teen. After grad, she was working as a missionary in Baja, Mexico when she fell in love with a young woman who was her best friend. She talked about her feelings, and was referred for conversion therapy.

“That was definitely a harmful thing. I built a self hatred, and experienced the world differently because of that.”

She said the symbolism of acceptance can help spare people that kind of pain, and she was happy to be putting it on the wall at her alma mater.

Seip has painted rainbows for residents of Chilliwack, where there was controversy after the city denied the painting of a rainbow crosswalk.

READ ALSO: Rainbow crosswalk rejected for Chilliwack’s downtown

READ ALSO: Pride crosswalk now in place on Maple Ridge main street

Maria Trudeau is one of the teachers who runs the Rainbow Club, and said it is a way of marking May 17, which is the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

“When people walk in the door, they need to know this is the place they’re walking into,” she said.

It is important that each student feel a sense of belonging in the school, and the new image fosters that, Trudeau added.

Seip had her 18-year-old son Caleb, a 2020 grad, working with her. As a boy he grew up with a straight mom, she said, until she came out when he was 11. Wednesday, as the mural took shape, and she talked about what it meant to her, he came and hugged her.

“I’m so proud of you,” he said.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsPrideSOGI

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended after calling students ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’ in online messages
Next story
COVID-19 could be a cause in public nature of B.C. gang violence: expert

Just Posted

Lorna Seip touches up the mural on the wall at MRSS, working with students from the Rainbow Club. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Rainbow club puts message of inclusion at MRSS main entrance

Maple Ridge secondary grad says SOGI symbols are powerful

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health area, from the BC Centre for Disease Control, for the week ending May 8. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows area sees COVID-19 cases fall for fifth week

Fraser Health orders White Spot restaurant closed

Trinity Western University student Kevin Chai created TWU Access Chapters to help alleviate feelings of isolation among his peers. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Connection to combat loneliness at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Student from Maple Ridge creates online social network

Maple Ridge’s Ivy Threatful defeated SIDES’ Zena Shew in the female 51kg division at the 2020 BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships at Langley Events Centre on Feb. 18. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre photo)
Maple Ridge wrestler heads to Mexico

Ivy Threatful will grapple for Team Canada at Junior Pan Am Championships in June

Maple Ridge player Larissa Franklin puts the ball in play during a Canada Cup game. On Wednesday, May 11, she was named to the final roster of Canada’s Olympic softball team. (file)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge outfielder Larissa Franklin will play for Canada at the Olympics

‘What an honour’ at being named to final roster

Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via video conference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The committee is looking into Government Spending, WE Charity and the Canada Student Service Grant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
BREAKING: Trudeau didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity, watchdog says

Federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion found that former finance minister Bill Morneau did violate the rules

Signage for ICBC, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
$150 refunds issued to eligible customers following ICBC’s switch to ‘enhanced care’

Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers

Police investigate a fatal 2011 shooting in a strip mall across from Central City Shopping Centre, which was deemed a gang hit. The Mayor’s Gang Task Force zeroed in on ways to reduce gang involvement and activity. (File photo)
COVID-19 could be a cause in public nature of B.C. gang violence: expert

Martin Bouchard says the pandemic has changed people’s routines and they aren’t getting out of their homes often, which could play a role in the brazen nature of shootings

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Todd Richard sings “Green and Blue” as HHSES students get ready to belt out the chorus during the school’s Music Monday on May 3. He is currently in the running for a top 100 spot in the 2021 Toyota Searchlight competition. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Harrison Hot Springs musician Todd Richard vies for Toyota Searchlight prize

First round ends on May 20, votes can be submitted every day

A pair of rare peregrine falcons have returned to their nesting site at an Abbotsford quarry, resulting in increased concerns from opponents about their safety. (PHOTO: #savebcfalcons Instagram page)
Concerns escalate about rare peregrine falcons as blasting set for Abbotsford quarry

Opponents worried after birds return to nesting site at quarry on Quadling Road

Drone image of Semiahmoo Bay. With significant water improvement the bay could once more support a shell fish harvest, SFN Chief Harley Chappell says. (Smart Shores photo)
Semiahmoo Bay shellfish harvest could be restored – SFN chief says

White Rock invited to participate in goals of Shared Waters Alliance

Nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Kareem Elgazzar/AP)
B.C. adults 30+ now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Health officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon

Most Read