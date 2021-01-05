Rainfall warning for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Heavy rain is forecast in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Tuesday night. (Pixabay)

Heavy rain is expected for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the area from North Vancouver through Coquitlam and Maple Ridge. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, and watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.

Rainfall amounts up to 60 mm are forecast by late this evening.

An intense front will approach Vancouver Island early this morning and cross the Lower Mainland tonight. This will bring rain and wind for most of the day with the heaviest rain expected in the afternoon and evening.

Rain will end by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will see a 30 per cent chance of showers, but then Thursday, Friday, and Saturday all have a sunny outlook, with highs up to 9 C.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather