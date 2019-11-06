RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

RCMP are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a home in British Columbia’s southern Interior.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious.

He says major crimes detectives are in the early stages of their work.

More resources are being sent to the Shuswap Lake community of Anglemont, about 100 kilometres east of Kamloops.

O’Donaghey says police were securing the scene late Tuesday night.

No other details have been released. (CHNL)

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 06, 2019

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography
Next story
Lower Mainland’s only motor fuel supplier to close for 8 weeks for maintenance

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council defers decision on cannabis store

Wants more info on other proposals

VIDEO: From the bottoms of top cop’s heart, she thanks veterans for their sacrifice

RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland shares a life-changing encounter with vets at a past service

Family of Maple Ridge police shooting victim calls for coroner’s inquest

Man killed by RCMP during mental health call

Development would bring 350 units to Pitt Meadows

Proposal at the corner of Lougheed and Harris

There’s now a place to take your old clothes

Two locations in Maple Ridge part of program

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Lower Mainland’s only motor fuel supplier to close for 8 weeks for maintenance

The 55,000-barrel-per-day Burnaby refinery is putting fuel in storage to be drawn upon during the outage

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

Metro Vancouver transit strike prompts cancellations as premier won’t intervene

About 5,000 transit drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance staff began limited job action last week

Canada’s Down syndrome community helps teach Google how to understand speech

The project will help those whose physiological difference make it hard for Google to understand them

30% of minority Canadians experienced discrimination at work: survey

The percentage was higher for Indigenous respondents at 40 per cent

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Most Read