RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP divers searching for man who fell into Squamish area lake

Man has not yet resurfaced

The RCMP dive team is searching for a man who fell into a Squamish area lake on Sunday morning (Aug. 8).

According to Mounties, the man was paddle boarding with some friends and family when he fell into Alice Lake at about 9 a.m.. BC Parks has closed the lake to allow the dive team to work.

“We are utilizing all the resources we have available to find this man and bring him back to and support his family and friends,” said Cpl. Angela Kermer.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to www.solvecrime.ca.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Squamish

Previous story
As U.S. demurs, Canada welcomes vaccinated American citizens back across border
Next story
Weather stalls significant growth at White Rock Lake fire: BC Wildfire Service

Just Posted

Holyrood Manor, operated by Rivera Inc., first had three COVID-positive cases when the outbreak was declared. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Nine people at Maple Ridge long-term care home test COVID positive

The dog-leash park expansion plan will involve minimal disruption to the existing park, according to the city. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
City to expand Maple Ridge Park’s off-leash dog area by 1,690 square metres

Albion FC had over 70 players registered for the event. (Albion FC/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge soccer club raises $2,000 for Lytton fire victims

Jaden August had a second place finish on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf’s B.C. tour event in Chilliwack. (MLJ/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows golfer finishes second in junior tournament