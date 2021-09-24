Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail on Wellington Avenue at Five Corners at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2021 at the scene of a report of shots fired. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

RCMP Emergency Response Team respond to shots fired in downtown Chilliwack

Armed officers preparing to enter building on Wellington after 10:30 a.m. to arrest a suspect

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrived at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday to a commercial stretch of Wellington Avenue after a report of shots fired earlier in the morning.

A stretch of Wellington Avenue was closed off from Five Corners to Main Street, as was Main from Wellington to Princess, and Princess from Main to Yale as ERT members prepared to enter a building.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail was at the scene to explain the situation was “contained” and there was no danger to the public.

At 8:15 a.m. police responded to a report of shots fired. They identified an address that was quickly cordoned off.

“We have one person in the building that is of interest,” Rail said.

Rail said for operational reasons he could not disclose if the person of interest was in a residential unit or a commercial business on Wellington.

Nearby Central elementary school was put into a hold-and-secure for a period of time.

As ERT members were preparing for the operation to enter a building, Rail asked the media and the public to not share photographs of the scene on Wellington.

Another police incident was underway at the intersection of Hocking Avenue and Yale Road but Rail said there was no immediate information to suggest the two incidents were related.

In that incident one person was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Chilliwack RCMP investigation underway at 2 businesses on Yale Road

See www.theprogress.com for more details as they become available.

Chilliwack RCMP officers at the scene of a report of shots fired at Wellington Avenue and Main Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

