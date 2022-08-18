This is the first break-in that Once Upon a Tea Leaf has experienced in the 10 years they’ve been open. (Once Upon a Tea Leaf Facebook/Special to The News)

RCMP investigating break-in at downtown Maple Ridge tea shop

Once Upon a Tea Leaf is missing several items after being broken into Wednedsay morning

Wednesday morning (Aug. 17), Cindy-Lea Stephenson arrived at her store to find the windows smashed and several items missing.

The tea shop, Once Upon a Tea Leaf, located at 11970 224 Street is not the first business on their street to experience a break-in recently.

“The locksmith located beside us was also broken into last week, so it’s definitely troubling,” said Stephenson.

Aside from why someone would target their store, the most confusing element of the robbery for Stephenson is why someone would choose that time of day to do it.

“It happened at 6 am, which is a bit of a surprise,” she said. “I mean, that’s broad daylight when cars should be driving by on their way to work.”

In addition to several dresses being stolen, Stephenson also reported missing some tote bags, blankets, and various other items.

Stephenson said she was quite pleased with the response from Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“The RCMP showed up really fast and took statements, pictures, and may even have some fingerprints,” she said. “The constable was very thorough and didn’t take things lightly, which was nice because they obviously have more important things to worry about, but this is still pretty serious to me.”

After RCMP left the premises, Stephenson and her staff were able to clean up the mess and re-open by 11 am.

