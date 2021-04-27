Mounties are currently investigating whether another Coquitlam shooting is connected to the recent string of gang violence and killings in the Lower Mainland. (Phil McLachlan)

Mounties are currently investigating whether another Coquitlam shooting is connected to the recent string of gang violence and killings in the Lower Mainland. (Phil McLachlan)

RCMP investigating if shooting, stabbing near Coquitlam mall linked to gang conflict

Sgt. Paul Vadik confirmed both events, a Monday afternoon stabbing and shooting in Coquitlam, appear to be connected

Mounties are investigating whether a second Coquitlam shooting is connected to the recent string of gang violence and killings in the Lower Mainland.

On Monday afternoon, police were called to the scene of a shooting near Coquitlam Town Centre after a fight broke out in the mall parking lot.

Shortly after 4 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Avenue and The High Street, police received reports of a single gunshot being fired.

Shortly after, a man turned up at a local hospital suffering from stab wounds.

READ MORE: 1 man dead after shooting at Coquitlam park: IHIT

Sgt. Paul Vadik confirmed that both events – the stabbing and the shooting – appear to be connected. The wounded victim has not been cooperative.

“It is unclear at this point if there are connections to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” he said, in a news release on April 26.

Last Monday, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park in broad daylight.

Detectives on the case are being assisted by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit. Witnesses are asked to contact RCMP at 604-945-1550.

RELATED: Police report 15 gang-linked killings in Metro Vancouver in 2021 as tensions escalate


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMPShooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pitt Meadows fire attend water rescue
Next story
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

Just Posted

The Triple O’s restaurant on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge has been closed by a COVID-19 outbreak, but the service station remains open. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Three Maple Ridge businesses closed by COVID-19 outbreaks

Chrysler dealership, Triple O’s, Cann-Amm Exports hit by virus

Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire at Haney Place Mall on Tuesday afternoon. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Pickup ‘exploded’ into flames in downtown Maple Ridge

Engine burst into flames in Haney Place Mall parking lot

Bouquets for Baba volunteer Jan Hickman, right, puts up a display for their Mother’s Day campaign at Therapy. (Special to The News)
Bouquets needed for Ridge Meadows babas

Mother’s Day campaign to inspire donations for one or two years

Heather Treleaven. (Special to The News)
Honouree highlights work of Maple Ridge dementia task force

IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in May

A local resident is frustrated at the inconsistency of restrictions. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows woman wonders why filming allowed but kids activities on hold

The longer this goes on, the grumpier people will get, writer says

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

A roller coaster at Vancouver’s Playland at the PNE.
Playland delays reopening due to COVID-19 concerns, B.C. travel ban

British Columbians are being discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

HAVAN Award nominated home in Langley (Black Press Media Files)
Everyone invited to watch 2021 HAVAN Awards gala at home this Friday

Awards for housing excellence available to attend digitally alongside entertainment and contents

Mounties are currently investigating whether another Coquitlam shooting is connected to the recent string of gang violence and killings in the Lower Mainland. (Phil McLachlan)
RCMP investigating if shooting, stabbing near Coquitlam mall linked to gang conflict

Sgt. Paul Vadik confirmed both events, a Monday afternoon stabbing and shooting in Coquitlam, appear to be connected

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Most Read