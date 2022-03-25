RCMP launch 3-strike speeding campaign in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Two cars impounded during efforts on Thursday, March 24

Two cars were impounded and 10 speeding tickets issued in another RCMP campaign to slow drivers down on Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows streets.

On Thursday, March 24, Ridge Meadows RCMP’s road safety target team joined with volunteers from Speed Watch to enforce a three-strike initiative.

The initiative gives drivers multiple opportunities to slow down before receiving a ticket.

First the driver passes a sign with the posted speed limit on it.

Next, the driver passes a large speed reader display monitored by the Speed Watch volunteers, that displays the current speed of their vehicle.

If these two signs don’t slow a driver down, a little further down the road a member of the road safety target team stops the vehicle – and issue a ticket.

During the initiative on Thursday, two cars were impounded for excessive speed, 10 violation tickets were issued, and two warnings were also handed out.

City of Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden paid a visit to the volunteers and RCMP members involved with the three-strike campaign, along with respresentatives from ICBC who were present.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Adam Gander said traffic speed concerns are one of the leading complaints the local Mounties receive from citizens.

“Imagine how terrible you would feel if you caused a collision or fatality due to speeding,” he said, adding that police and the road safety team will be continuing awareness and enforcement efforts throughout Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows regularly.

