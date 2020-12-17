A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Mounties have launched a criminal investigation into CP Rail for a train derailment near Field that left three men dead in 2019.

The derailment occurred at approximately 1 a.m. MST on Feb. 4, 2019. Three men from Calgary died: conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer.

The train was en-route to Vancouver when it came to a stop at the Spiral Tunnels, waiting for clearance of no oncoming trains to proceed so the emergency brakes were deployed.

TSB investigators believe the train was stopped for about three hours before it began to “move on its own,” exceeding speed limits as it moved faster down the steep terrain.

In total, 99 of the train’s 112 cars left the tracks as it came barrelling down the Spiral Tunnels out of control.

The criminal probe by Mounties comes after officers completed a preliminary review into the incident, which involved consultation with Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada.

The CP Police are aware of the ongoing RCMP investigation.

“We will not speculate as to potential charges or the scope or breadth of the investigation, we will allow the evidence to lead us, as always,” said Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer for the RCMP.

READ MORE: Train that derailed and killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

READ MORE:RCMP to review fatal Field train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

In April 2020, the TSB said its investigation confirmed that winter conditions and cold temperatures caused the train’s air brakes to lose pressure and roll down Field Hill uncontrollably.

The investigation called into question the efficacy of the No. 1 brake test.

A review of CP Rail’s hazard notifications revealed multiple instances of crews controlling speed descending the Field Hill in winter operating conditions.

“CP will cooperate with the RCMP in its investigation into the Feb. 4, 2019 derailment near Field, B.C,” read a statement from CP.

“From the beginning, CP has stated that it is available and willing to discuss relevant matters with the RCMP, the Transportation Safety Board and all other agencies involved.”

As the matter is under investigation, CP has no further comment.

READ MORE:Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

CP Rail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province receives business case for new Massey Crossing
Next story
Burnaby Hospital fire which contributed to COVID-19 outbreak was arson, police say

Just Posted

WEB
‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’: Hiker recounts wife’s rescue from Cascade Falls in Mission

Artur Siewierski wants to fundraise for Mission Search and Rescue Society after desperate rescue

Deanna Fontaine, Fraser Health, Treena Innes, Ridge Meadow Division of Family Practice, and Sandy Drieschner, Fraser Health, dish out some holiday cheer at the Ridge Meadows COVID Testing Site on Monday. (Special to The News)
Dishing out holiday cheer at the COVID testing site in Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice held a thank you parade

The BC Games were scheduled to be hosted by Maple Ridge in 2020. (Black Press file photo)
Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games announces sport partner fund

Province and BC Games Society commit to 130k for sport organizations affected by cancelled games

Birgit Giesser has won a provincial award for her music therapy program during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Community Living B.C./Special to The News)
COVID-19: Mobile musical therapy earns provincial award for Maple Ridge music therapist

The WOW awards have been handed out since 2009 by Community Living British Columbia

A map of CP’s proposed logistics park.
Hundreds of jobs, millions of dollars from logistics park

CPR at public meeting of Pitt Meadows council

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Burnaby RCMP released this photo on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2020, of a possible suspect in an arson investigation at Burnaby Hospital on the night of Nov. 15, 2020. (RCMP handout)
Burnaby Hospital fire which contributed to COVID-19 outbreak was arson, police say

Fire contributed to an outbreak at the hospital, which saw 100 COVID-19 cases, as well as 10 deaths

The province is considering two options to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel: an eight-lane immersed tube tunnel and an eight-lane bridge. (Province of British Columbia images)
Province receives business case for new Massey Crossing

Case to be made public after ministry decides which option — bridge or tunnel — will be built

Johan Dekker shocked not just his girlfriend, Mallie Moore, when he proposed atop Mount Woodside, but also photographer Emily Peter who happened to be in the right place at the right time on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Emily Peter Photography)
Surprise mountaintop proposal shocks Abbotsford woman and Chilliwack photographer

‘It was just meant to be that I was on that mountain that morning,’ said photographer Emily Peter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Man pepper-sprays Subway worker during attempted robbery in Abbotsford

Victim was not seriously injured in incident on Wednesday night

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

Most Read