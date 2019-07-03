Surrey RCMP vehicles respond to an incident in Clayton Heights. (Curtis Kreklau / South Fraser News Services)

RCMP officer fires gun in Surrey neighbourhood confrontation

Langley officer fires gun after investigation leads to Surrey

Surrey RCMP is investigating the discharge of a firearm by a Langley RCMP police officer in Clayton Heights.

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning (July 3), Langley RCMP responded to reports of an injured woman at a residence in Langley, located in the 20100-block of 68 Avenue.

Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy said the initial call came in from a neighbour who was concerned about a distraught woman. Police arrived and found the woman was injured, but she was “not forthcoming” about how the injuries occurred.

The investigation then led officers over the city boundary to a Clayton Heights townhome in the 19300-block of 72A Avenue.

According to a Surrey RCMP media release, Langley RCMP officers were “confronted with a distraught man who allegedly produced a weapon” at the Clayton townhome.

“In response, one of the officers discharged a service firearm. No one was injured in the shooting, but the distraught man was transported to hospital after being apprehended under the BC Mental Health Act.”

The firearm discharge is now being investigated by Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit, and Langley RCMP continue to investigate the call for service that came from Langley.

—with files from Matthew Claxton


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Maple Ridge, province talk long-term housing for homeless
Next story
Contingency fund will be used as Maple Ridge Leisure Centre faces another delay

Just Posted

Contingency fund will be used as Maple Ridge Leisure Centre faces another delay

Total tab could now rise to $12.4 million.

Maple Ridge, province talk long-term housing for homeless

MLA says government trying to respond

Ridge Meadows BMX racers off to nationals

Pair were on the podium at provincials in Pitt Meadows last month

Emerging Maple Ridge artist awarded scholarship

Emilie Nunez earns large scale solo art exhibition, $2,000

Pitt Meadows apologizes to Katzie artist

City says using art over creator’s objection was administrative error

$1 million for new child-care centre in Maple Ridge

Will be part of new Albion Community Centre

RCMP officer fires gun in Surrey neighbourhood confrontation

Langley officer fires gun after investigation leads to Surrey

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Metro Vancouver’s benchmark home price dips below $1M in June

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says region seeing an ‘expectation gap’ vs. buyers and sellers

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Most Read