RCMP publishing monthly snap shot of crime stats in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

New service complements city’s crime map

Local police are now publishing their crime statistics every month, instead of every three months, to make it easier for people to get the information.

The hope is that the public will have a clearer understanding of the day-to-day police activities and how the workload is dispersed throughout the detachment and community, Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The reports will provide a “snapshot” of crime statistics, in an easy-to-read info-graphic and is in addition to the readily available crime map hosted by the City of Maple Ridge’s website.

Read more: Property crime down in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

“Our citizens are curious as to what their police are up to,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis. “Many times, due to court processes, times of criminal activity or law-binding considerations, it is difficult for us to share everything we are engaged in. Well, we’ve heard, we’ve listened, and these reports are a new way we can share what we do.”

The new monthly snapshot reports will be published on the Ridge Meadows RCMP website and can be found here.

Const. Julie Klaussner that sometimes police cannot release details because of privacy issues and/or any potential effects on criminal charges.


