RCMP respond to suspicious activity in South Bonson

Call about man sitting on “beach” near Barnston View Road with weapon in his lap.

Police were called about a man sitting with a gun on his lap near Barnston View Road in Pitt Meadows.

Ridge Meadows RCMP closed the commercial village in South Bonson on Wednesday after receiving a call about a man sitting by the Fraser River with a weapon in his lap.

About five black police SUVs were seen in the area of Pitt Meadows after a call from a female resident at around 7:30 p.m.

Another resident said no one was allowed in the village, and officers were seen putting on protective vests.

RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said the original call was about a man sitting on the “beach” near Barnston View Road with a weapon in his lap.

“He did have two airsoft guns,” she added.

Airsoft guns are replica weapons, such a BB or pellet guns or those used in sports such as paintball.

Some air guns commonly known as air soft guns are devices that have a low muzzle velocity and muzzle energy, and usually discharge projectiles made out of a substance such as plastic or wax rather than metal, according to RCMP.

“They’re not firearms under the Criminal Code,” Gresiuk said.

Police did seize the airsoft guns, but no one was arrested.

Gresiuk said the owner will have to make arrangements to get his airsoft guns back.

She added that the resident was right to call RCMP and report suspicious activity.

“There wasn’t a threat to public safety.”