RCMP are searching for the culprit behind needle-filled lemons left on Coquitlam-area trails in June and July 2020. (RCMP handout)

RCMP searching for culprit behind needle-filled lemons left on Coquitlam-area trails

The two lemons found were thrown away leaving police with little evidence

Two lemons full of sewing needles have been found alongside trails in Port Coquitlam, sparking an investigation by RCMP.

Local Mounties are urging anyone who walks in the area around Gates Park and the Coquitlam River to stay alert, call police directly if they find another lemon and avoid throwing the evidence in the garbage.

According to a news release on Wednesday (July 15), the first lemon was found hung from a branch in Gates Park on June 22.

The second lemon was found on July 14 tied near a trail by the Coquitlam River at Whyte Avenue.

Both instances were reported through emails to the city and RCMP.

“If you see something that could be a deliberate attempt at harm, you must call police on the phone rather than send an email,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

“Both of these lemons were thrown into the garbage by the people who found them. By the time police received the emails, the evidence was gone and an investigation was virtually impossible.”

Police aren’t entirely sure if the lemons were left to intentionally hurt someone, as its believed by some that citrus can act as a repellant of mosquitoes.

ALSO READ: ‘Perfect storm’ led to bad year for mosquitos in Fraser Valley

McLaughlin also had a message for the culprit: “If you are leaving these lemons full of needles in public, we ask that you stop, and then talk to us to explain what you were doing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, or call 911 if someone is placing needle-laden lemons right in front of you.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog investigating after Abbotsford man seriously injured during arrest
Next story
COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

Just Posted

Maple Ridge considers weekend closures of the main drag

Vehicle traffic would make way for pedestrians and cyclists

Maple Ridge goaltender taking talents to Junior A squad in Saskatchewan

Eric Clark, 18, undefeated with North VanWolf Pack this season; graduated from SRT with straight As

BC SPCA asking Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to take the No Hot Pets pledge

The BC SPCA receives nearly 1,000 calls a year about hot animals in cars

Maple Ridge assistant fire chief loses battle with cancer

Leaves behind his wife and two sons

You-pick blueberry producers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows invite the public

Wednesday is Blueberry Day in B.C.

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

RCMP searching for culprit behind needle-filled lemons left on Coquitlam-area trails

The two lemons found were thrown away leaving police with little evidence

Police watchdog investigating after Abbotsford man seriously injured during arrest

Abbotsford police used ‘less lethal firearm’ and dog in arrest of man believed to have gun

NDP wants Lower Mainland MLA removed from BC Liberal caucus for alleged homophobia

BC Liberal leader, some MLAs apologize for Christian magazine ads but Laurie Throness doubles down

B.C. health officials pleased with likely extension of Canada-U.S. border closure

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the situation is ‘very serious in the United States’

‘Perfect storm’ led to bad year for mosquitos near Fraser River

High river levels and lots of rain meant many eggs hatched this year

Most Read