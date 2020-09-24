Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for witnesses to an assault in Maple Ridge. (File photo)

RCMP searching for witnesses of an assault

Man found lying along Abernethy Way

Ridge Meadows RCMP are appealing for witnesses to an assault of a man found lying in grass in Maple Ridge on Tuesday.

A couple was driving westbound along Abernethy Way, east of 203 Street, on September 22 at around 9:20 a.m. when they found the man lying in long grass by himself on the north side of Abernethy.

The couple called police and stayed on scene until they arrived.

Police describe the man’s injuries as severe and significant and he was transported to hospital.

Further investigation determined that the injuries were the result of an assault and not from a vehicle collision.

Police canvassed the area and are now appealing for further witnesses.

Anyone who saw something in the area or has possible dash camera footage from around the time of this incident are being asked to contact Const. A. Wilcott at 604-463-6251 or call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.


Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

