Recall issued over contaminated sausage sold in Metro Vancouver

Grocery shoppers in Surrey and Vancouver are being asked to avoid buying certain sausage products after a health inspection revealed bacterial contamination.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued an alert on Tuesday, warning people not to eat Polonia Sausage House products sold at four locations between Aug. 1 and Nov. 2:

Vancouver Sausage 2434 E Hastings St., Vancouver

Vancouver Deli 4286 Fraser St., Vancouver

Surrey Bakery 14641 108 Ave., Surrey

Surrey Deli 14045 104 Ave., Surrey

The health authority said the following products were contaminated with E. coli, listeria or other bacteria:

Cervelat Salami

Polish Salami

Ziger Salami

Hungarian Salami

Chorizo

Polish Smoked Sausage

Hot Hungarian

Gypsy Salami

Eating the products could lead to diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever, and could cause meningitis, kidney failure or other serious illnesses.

