Eight Polonia Sausage House products are believed to be contaminated with E. coli or listeria.

Recall issued over contaminated sausage sold in Metro Vancouver

Eight Polonia Sausage House products are believed to be contaminated with E. coli or listeria

Grocery shoppers in Surrey and Vancouver are being asked to avoid buying certain sausage products after a health inspection revealed bacterial contamination.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued an alert on Tuesday, warning people not to eat Polonia Sausage House products sold at four locations between Aug. 1 and Nov. 2:

  • Vancouver Sausage

    2434 E Hastings St., Vancouver

  • Vancouver Deli

    4286 Fraser St., Vancouver

  • Surrey Bakery

    14641 108 Ave., Surrey

  • Surrey Deli

    14045 104 Ave., Surrey

The health authority said the following products were contaminated with E. coli, listeria or other bacteria:

  • Cervelat Salami

  • Polish Salami

  • Ziger Salami

  • Hungarian Salami

  • Chorizo

  • Polish Smoked Sausage

  • Hot Hungarian

  • Gypsy Salami

Eating the products could lead to diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever, and could cause meningitis, kidney failure or other serious illnesses.

