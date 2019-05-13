Recent break-ins lead to more security at Cultus Lake Park

A recent spike in break-ins at Cultus Lake Park has prompted a Park Board official to reassure area residents that boosted security efforts are starting.
“As many of you know, the Cultus Lake Park Board members are all residential leaseholders at Cultus Lake Park,” said Joe Lamb, chair of the Park Board. “Like you, we are concerned about the recent criminal activity of cars and homes being broken into in our community.”
As such they are taking the situation very seriously and acting accordingly.
“As a result, we have increased security in the Park this weekend.”
Community Policing officially begins in Cultus Lake Park on May 13, which will help boost security.
“This challenge is not unique to Cultus Lake Park. I have been told by several people that other communities in the area are also seeing an increase in break-ins,” Lamb noted.
The new community policing office will be located inside the Visitor Centre at Cultus Lake Park.
According to the details of the MOU “dedicated RCMP officers will be stationed at the Park from the May long weekend to the end of the September long weekend, providing law enforcement coverage during the Park’s busiest season.”
