People asked to put out bags next week

Some sidewalks cleared in downtown. (THE NEWS – files)

Hang on to those recyclables for a bit until the weather smartens up.

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society has cancelled pickup today, Wednesday, of recycling boxes and bags because of the snow and road conditions.

Instead, it’s asking people to keep them inside and put them out next week, or bring them to the recycling depot, open seven days a week, in the Albion Industrial Area.