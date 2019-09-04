Removing the stigma: CDC wants you to talk about sex as STIs continue to surge in B.C.

B.C.’s health officials are warning people to stay protected during sex, as sexually transmitted infection (STI) rates continue to rise.

The warning comes on World Sexual Health Day as rates of chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis surge in B.C.

”The trend seeing in B.C. is similar to other provinces and other countries,” said Mark Gilbert, the medical director of clinical prevention services at the BC Centre for Disease Control.

“There’s several reasons and they’re hard to disentangle.”

Gilbert said some of the increase in STI rates comes from changes in sexual behaviours.

“The rise of dating apps is one of factors that may contribute to that,” he said.

Chlamydia is the most common STI in B.C., according to the CDC, and rose three per cent from 2016 to 2017, up to 15,646 cases. Women are 1.5 times more likely to get diagnosed with chlamydia.

Gonorrhea has shot up in recent years, with 3,281 cases in 2017. Rates have been on the rise since 2005 but the province saw a 70 per cent diagnoses increase from 2014 to 2015 alone. Men are more likely than women to get diagnosed, possibly because they get more urgent symptoms.

Infectious syphilis has surged since 2010, figures show the increase might be slowing. In 2017, there were 685 cases reported, 10 per cent drop from 2017. Both syphilis and gonorrhoea have higher rates among gay and bisexual men.

Gilbert said that one of the reasons behind higher STI rates is likely an increase in testing, especially for STIs that don’t show symptoms.

The decrease of HIV, as well as better treatments that mean the disease is no longer a death sentence, may mean people are less scared of unprotected sex.

“It’s not accompanied with the same fear,” he said.

But while the fear may not be there, the stigma still is.

“That stigma related to STIs is still a huge problem,” he said.

Gilbert said that how people should protect themselves “really depends on people’s sex lives, but it’s important to think about that.”

The CDC recommends getting tested regularly, speaking to a health professional and your partners about protection and STIs and always using protection.”

