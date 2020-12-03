Rent banks open in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for tenants in need

Provide loans to help keep people from falling into homelessness

Rent banks have been opened to help tenants in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Black Press files)

Rent banks have been opened to help tenants in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Black Press files)

Renters in low and moderate income households in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will have access to new rent banks in their communities.

A rent bank is a homelessness prevention tool designed to provide housing stability for renters who are unable to pay rent or utilities due to unanticipated expenses or emergencies. Rent banks provide small, interest-free loans to renters who have the ability to repay the loans over a period ranging from six months to two years. Rent banks may not be an option for renters who do not have any income source or capacity to repay a loan.

“We are working hard to expand the rent bank network in B.C. by partnering with non-profits in communities throughout the province to bring these much-needed rent bank services to even more people,” said Melissa Giles, BC Rent Bank’s project lead. “With funding from the provincial government, we have been able to provide seed funding to new locations and we’re achieving our mandate of supporting renters by preventing homelessness.”

Rent banks complement loans with access to other information and supports – such as financial advice, mediation between renters and landlords, or access to other community supports.

The most common uses of rent bank loans are for money owed for rent, payment of utilities, and security deposits and up-front costs to help people get access to housing.

Lynda Fletcher-Gordon is the acting executive director of the Purpose Society, which is running three of the new rent banks in the Lower Mainland.

READ ALSO: Vacancy taxes put more rental condos in Metro Vancouver market: CMHC study

“With the expansion of rent bank services into Burnaby, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, the Lower Mainland Purpose Society now operates a total of four locations, including one in New Westminster, allowing us to provide people in these communities with much-needed services that focus on housing stability, resiliency and community well-being,” she said.

New rent banks in Burnaby, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are now open. Those in the Central Okanagan and the Nanaimo Region will start operations in January 2021.

Since BC Rent Bank was established in June 2019, the rent bank network in the province has doubled from seven in 2019, to 16 rent banks by January 2021.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC governmentmaple ridgePitt Meadowsrental market

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pitt Meadows council picks fire hall builder
Next story
‘Dealing with a lot:’ Suicide crisis calls mount during COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Rent banks have been opened to help tenants in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Black Press files)
Rent banks open in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for tenants in need

Provide loans to help keep people from falling into homelessness

Art artist rendering of the new Pitt Meadows Fire Hall.
Pitt Meadows council picks fire hall builder

Pitt Meadows council picks fire hall builder on $12.8 million facility

Both vehicles and pedestrians share Dewdney Trunk Road east of 240th Street. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
LETTER: Dewdney Trunk Road in major need of work, too

It’s great to once hear Maple Ridge is again planning to extend Abernethy Way to 256th Street

This Santa’s workshop display on 117A Ave. in Pitt Meadows is one of many wonderful stops on the holiday lights tour. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows residents compete for best holiday lights display

City provides map to lit houses and asks onlookers to vote for their favourites

Max Rafuse waves to well-wishers from his front porch during a drive-by birthday celebration. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge man celebrates 99th birthday in COVID-19 fashion

A 10-metre-long sign adorned the front lawn of the house wishing Max Rafuse a happy birthday

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

(www.pikrepo.com)
Indoor adult sports teams banned, deemed too risky as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

Janet Austin, the lieutenant-governor of British Columbia, not seen, swears in Premier John Horgan during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Horgan says he will look to fill gaps in the federal government’s sick-pay benefits program aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. premier says province prepared to patch holes in new federal sick-pay benefits

Horgan said workers should not be denied pay when they are preventing COVID-19’s spread

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Suspect tries to thwart police in Abbotsford with false 911 call about men with guns

Man twice sped away from officers and then tried to throw them off his trail

Most Read