Repair Cafés coming back after a pandemic-mandated hiatus

Maple Ridge will soon be seeing Ridge Meadows Recycling Society’s Repair Cafés back in action.

Starting Oct. 13, the cafés will be returning to the city to help citizens with all their repair needs, said the society’s Leanne Koehn.

“For me, it is still hard to imagine at this point – we put the Cafes on hold because when Covid first started, so much was unknown. We are in a different space now with vaccines & masks & physical distancing being the norm, but it is not without risk. Other municipalities have held successful Repair Cafés recently, so this gives me confidence that we can hold a safe event as well,” she said.

The first event will be held at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre at 12150 224th St., between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cafés have experienced volunteers helping people repair everything from a broken bicycle, an alarm clock, a toy to helping sew socks and such.

“I know when our fixers and volunteers finally gather together again, I will feel everything I have missed for the last 20 months — the happiness of seeing everyone’s faces again, the anticipation of what people will bring to be fixed, and the joy of seeing our volunteers’ repair skills giving new life to loved objects,” said Koehn.

Currently, Metro Vancouver is looking into providing funding for Repair Cafés, said Koehn.

“And having launched in 2018, Maple Ridge Repair Cafés is proud to be an early advocate and example of the magic and community connection that grows from a simple repair. Bring us your broken stuff on October 23!” she said.