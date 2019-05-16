Mount Seymour. (GoToVan/Flickr)

Rescue crews on way to Mount Seymour for stranded hiker

North Shore Rescue said hiker believed to be in the bluffs south of Suicide Creek

Rescue crews are heading to Mount Syemour for reports of a stranded hiker.

North Shore Rescue said on Facebook at 4 p.m. that the hiker is believed to be near the bluffs south of Suicide Creek.

On Tuesday, the rescue group put out a reminder to outdoor enthusiasts that there is still significant snow atop most mountains in the region, after having to extricate an injured man from the east slops of the first peak on Mount Seymour.

More to come as details become available.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’
Next story
B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Just Posted

WorkSafe fines Golden Eagle farms $53,690

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

Police release video in Austin Grewal fatal shooting in Surrey

IHIT is looking for two suspects in the April 26 shooting and hoping video will draw tips

Maple Ridge woman missing since May 9

Karen Gorrie described as Caucasian with long brown hair

Letters: ‘Dikes not a speedway for bikes’

Primary concern on Thornhill is water.

Hemp business seeks to expand in Pitt Meadows

Naturally Splendid wants more space for CBD extraction

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Rescue crews on way to Mount Seymour for stranded hiker

North Shore Rescue said hiker believed to be in the bluffs south of Suicide Creek

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

Vancouver police look for suspects in robbery, assault of senior

Police say a 77-year-old man was robbed after two men followed him into a payday loan store

Most Read