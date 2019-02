North Vancouver RCMP say they don’t know what the nature of the call is yet

Two hikers have become stranded on Mount Seymour. (GoToVan/Flickr)

Emergency personnel are on their way to a remote part of Mount Seymour after two hikers were caught up in a possible avalanche overnight.

The duo phoned in a distress call to North Vancouver RCMP Monday morning.

They’ve believed to have been caught up in an avalanche between ‘Runners Peak’ & ‘Mount Elsay.’

There’s no information on the hikers’ condition.

More to come.

