Mario Bitoiu, at Chameleon Restaurant, added patio last year. (THE NEWS/files)

Revamped patio part of Maple Ridge’s downtown plan

Goal is to make the downtown a lively place

A renovated restaurant patio will brighten up the downtown on 227th Street.

Big Feast Bistro is adding a railing and awning to its existing sidewalk cafe area, just south of Dewdney Trunk Road. It also plans to keep all of its tables close to the building and will add to the paved area to create some extra space in order to preserve at least two metres of sidewalk for pedestrian access.

The restaurant has received a highway use permit for the cafe, which will have a seating capacity of 18.

Downtown patios are one of the goals of Maple Ridge’s Town Centre Animation Plan, aimed at creating a more lively downtown.

“Sidewalk cafes and patios provide an attractive and active element to the streetscape and should encourage more people to visit the town centre,” says a staff report.

Last year, Chameleon Restaurant opened its sidewalk section on 224th Street.

Creating a vibrant town centre is one of Maple Ridge’s key long-term economic development goals.

