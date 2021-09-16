Rhino candidate strives to bring system down from the ‘inside’

Each candidate was invited to provide a brief biography and answers to five key election questions

Peter Buddle is running for the Rhinoceros Party in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding. (Special to The News)

ABOUT THE CANDIDATE

Age: 56

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No

Bio: Current day job: Math teacher at Continuing Education, Maple Ridge SD #42, now in 22nd year

Other job: Musician (fretless bass, tenor sax, keyboards)

Father of comedian Sophie Buddle

Bringing down the system from the inside.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pete.buddle.3/

Website: https://www.partyrhino.ca/en/candidats/

.

ELECTION QUESTIONS:

Each candidate for the Sept. 20, 2021 federal election has been provided with these five (5) questions, along with the following instructions.

To help voters make their choice on election day, The News is asking local candidates a series of questions on issues of importance.

Each question MUST be answered: yes (Y), no (N), or (D) Don’t Know. This is not meant to make things difficult. But reality is that if you’re in the House you’d have to vote yes, no, or abstain. The bonus is that each candidate can expand on ANY or ALL of our questions with answers of up to 200 words each that will appear online.

Please note, that due to space limitations, only one of your answers will be included in the print edition of The News on Sept. 16. You get to pick which one. So, you must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you don’t specify, we will choose.

1. Would you support a federal vehicle tax based on CO2 emissions?

Buddle: “No”

2. Does your party have a plan to fill the many staff vacancies in the RCMP?

Buddle: “No”

3. Would you support the federal government cancelling the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to fight climate change?

Buddle: “Yes”

4. Should Ottawa provide cash incentives to parents for fully vaccinating children, including vaccination against COVID, flu, measles, etc.?

Buddle: “No”

5. Given our inability to make vaccines at the start of the pandemic, should Ottawa double its investment in research, science, and tech startups?

Buddle: “Yes”

.

Canada Election 2021maple ridgePitt Meadows