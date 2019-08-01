Ridge Meadows Mounties seek public’s help finding missing person

Maple Ridge resident last seen in Downtown Eastside

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Cody (Elle) Smith, a 32-year-old Maple Ridge resident, was last seen July 16, in the Downtown Eastside Vancouver.

Smith is female and prefers to go by the name Elle.

She is 5’11” tall, 150 lbs, with a slim build.

Smith is light skinned, with a fair complexion and shoulder-length dark hair.

If you have any information please contact Ridge Meadows RCMP or call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.