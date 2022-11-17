Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest parcel thief in Maple Ridge

The 49-year-old individual was arrested on Wednesday afternoon

Locals ordering holiday gifts can rest easy, knowing the Ridge Meadows RCMP has arrested a parcel thief on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Nov. 16, the RCMP stated that they were called about a person allegedly stealing packages in the 23100 block of 112B Avenue in Maple Ridge.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP Street Enforcement Unit was able to obtain video surveillance of the theft and located a person leaving the area matching the description of the suspect,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

The alleged thief was a 49-year-old resident, who police later discovered had an outstanding warrant.

Given the time of year, Ridge Meadows RCMP is encouraging locals to be on the lookout for other porch pirates in their community.

“As we are fast approaching the holiday season, police want to remind you to take some preventative steps to protecting your packages from getting into the wrong hands,” said Klaussner.

Here are some tips from the Ridge Meadows RCMP on how to prevent package thefts:

• Arrange for deliveries on a day when someone is around to receive them

• Set up alerts and tracking on your packages

• When possible arrange for store deliveries or pickup at drop box locations

• Ask your neighbours to help you out

• Install cameras at your entrance

Note: Individuals who steal other people’s packages from outside their homes are often deemed porch pirates.

