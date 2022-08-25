Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest Pitt Meadows man during vehicle incident

Shawn Gillam is being charged with assault, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and more

The 40-year-old suspect was wanted on three outstanding warrants, which led to the vehicle incident on Aug. 24. (The News)

On Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 25), Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested one man during a vehicle incident.

The Specialized Response Team spotted the suspect in the 22300 block of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge during a proactive patrol around 1:30 pm.

The individual, now identified as Pitt Meadows resident Shawn Bradley Gillam, was known to police as someone with multiple outstanding warrants, which prompted RCMP officers to approach the vehicle.

Gillam attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle, striking a civilian bystander as he did so.

After driving through a chain link fence and over an embankment, Gillam continued resisting arrest, leading to officers subduing him with an energy weapon.

The civilian bystander was treated by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries, while Gillam was arrested on outstanding warrants for uttering threats, assault, and breach of probation.

Gillam was later charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, breach of probationary order, and failing to stop for a police officer.

