Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a residence in the 12100-block of 228 Street on April 7 to deal with an active standoff situation. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP deal with standoff situation in Maple Ridge

Incident is taking place in the 12100-block of 228th Street

Ridge Meadows RCMP are dealing with an ongoing standoff in Maple Ridge tonight on 228th Street, which neighbours say has been going on most of the day.

Several members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) were called to a residence in the 12100-block of 228th Street sometime before noon on Friday, where an unknown individual had barricaded himself in a residence and was refusing to surrender to police.

Various neighbours reported hearing the windows of the residence being shot out and flashbangs being used.

At 8:30 p.m., police were still trying to convince the suspect to surrender themselves.

The News has reached out to the Ridge Meadows RCMP for comment.

Additional details will be available soon.

Breaking News

 

