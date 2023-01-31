Supt. Wend Mehat of the Ridge Meadows RCMP, answered the public’s questions outside The Nut Coffee House at the last Coffee with a Cop event in October. (The News file)

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers prepare to answer people’s burning questions over coffee

The next Coffee with a Cop event takes place on Wednesday at Waves Coffee House

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is inviting residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to come get to know their local police officers at the upcoming Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday.

These events, which are typically held once every few months, are a chance for people to sit down with the RCMP officers and staff in their community and strengthen the bond between police and locals.

“Come by, ask questions, voice your concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighbourhood,” said the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The next Coffee with a Cop event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Waves Coffee House, located at 106 – 12099 Harris Rd.

RCMP members will be at the coffee shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., waiting to talk to whoever wants to engage with them.

