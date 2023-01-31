Ridge Meadows RCMP officers prepare to answer people’s burning questions over coffee

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is inviting residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to come get to know their local police officers at the upcoming Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday.
These events, which are typically held once every few months, are a chance for people to sit down with the RCMP officers and staff in their community and strengthen the bond between police and locals.
“Come by, ask questions, voice your concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighbourhood,” said the Ridge Meadows RCMP.
Join us tomorrow on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm to have a coffee with a cop. We will be at the Waves Coffee House located at 106-12099 Harris Road. pic.twitter.com/LeoBagRrfc
— Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) January 31, 2023
The next Coffee with a Cop event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Waves Coffee House, located at 106 – 12099 Harris Rd.
RCMP members will be at the coffee shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., waiting to talk to whoever wants to engage with them.
Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.