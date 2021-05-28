Ridge Meadows RCMP searching for missing boy

Storm Sampson was last seen in Maple Ridge along Hall Street

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for a 10-year-old boy.

Storm Sampson was last seen and heard from at 8:30 a.m. in his home in the 11900 block of Hall Street.

Sampson is new to the area and has a history of leaving the house, said police, but not for this length of time.

This is unusual behavior for him, police added.

He is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5’3” tall and approximately 185 pounds.

Sampson was last seen wearing a black hoodie style sweatshirt, black sweat pants, and bright orange Asics running shoes.

If anyone sees Sampson they are being asked to call 911 immediately.