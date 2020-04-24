Ridge Meadows RCMP searching for teen girl

Kassady Anne Norman, 16, was last seen in Maple Ridge on April 17.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

She was reported missing from her group home in North Vancouver the following day.

“She is known to frequent the downtown core of Maple Ridge but is also known to visit Burnaby, Coquitlam and North Vancouver,” a RCMP news release says. “All avenues to locate Kassady have been exhausted and police are appealing to the public in helping to find her.”

Norman is described as having brown hair, weighing 100 pounds, approximately 5’2”, has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing a red Under Armour sweatshirt with a hood, grey sweat pants and camouflage running shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.