Ridge Meadows RCMP seeking witnesses and dash cam footage for Friday morning structure fire

Fire broke out at a residential property in Maple Ridge at 3 a.m.

Residents with any information are encouraged to call Constable Hall at 604-467-7677. (Black Press Media file)

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking witnesses or dash cam footage in relation to a structure fire early Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m., the police and fire were called to a structure fire at a residential property located in the 22100 block area of Lougheed Hwy.

According to the police, the Maple Ridge Fire crew successfully extinguished the fire and indicated to the police that they believed the fire to be suspicious and intentionally set. All occupants of the building were accounted for, and no one was injured. Fire damage to the building was minor however significant water damage did occur.

Police are appealing to any witnesses who may have seen something early this morning in the area to come forward. Police are particularly interested in any dash cam footage from vehicles travelling on Lougheed Hwy. near or at the area from around 3 a.m. this morning.

Residents with any information are encouraged to call Constable Hall at 604-467-7677.

The roads were shut down for a short period of time and the scene is currently being held as the investigation continues.

More to