The Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s fitness centre will re-open July 15 . (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Ridge Meadows recreation re-opens

Maple Ridge fitness centre and outdoor pool re-open; Pitt Meadows opens sports fields to groups

Locals looking to burn off some energy will have more options this week as Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows open up their recreational offerings.

The Hammond Outdoor Pool welcomes swimmers back as of Monday, July 13.

To maintain safety there will be registered time slots for length swimming, aquafit classes, and public swims. Access to pool will be coordinated to ensure physical distancing.

The Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s fitness centre will cater to those working to tone up those summer bodies when it re-opens on Wednesday, July 15.

It is asking its members to register in advance in lieu of just dropping in. Hourly time slots can be booked on the city’s website.

Anyone who would prefer to avoid working out indoors can now register for yoga, zumba and spin through the leisure centre too.

The outdoor group fitness classes allow members to gain all the benefits of being pushed by their peers with the added safety reassurance of being physically distanced outdoors.

Classes will take place in the gated plaza on the east side of the leisure centre.

READ MORE: Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

Pitt Meadows is opening their sports fields and BMX tracks to organized sports groups too.

It will not be business as usual however.

The focus will be on skill development, so no games, scrimmages or contact play will be permitted.

“I would like to thank the community, specifically, our sports groups for being patient as we coordinated the safe reopening of our sports fields,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“I know that this is welcome news by everyone who is eager to return to physical activity and practice for the sports that they love.”

Field times have been re-booked based on the original field user summer allocation schedule for returning groups with the exception of all special events.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tournaments and special events will not be held in 2020.

Groups wishing to book field times are asked to forward their requests to bookings@pittmeadows.ca.

Prior to booking a sports field, groups must have a sport-specific COVID-19 Safety Plan that details precautions to be put in place to mitigate the risk of virus exposure or infection.

“We recognize that is has been a tough few months, especially for children, and we are excited to be able to get some of our sports groups returning to sport,” says Chief Administrative Office Mark Roberts.

“We ask that they ensure they are following the guidelines so we can keep our fields open.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeOutdoors and RecreationPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Abbotsford shooting victim was alleged ‘crime boss,’ according to court documents
Next story
Double homicide investigation leads Vancouver police to Chilliwack

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows recreation re-opens

Maple Ridge fitness centre and outdoor pool re-open; Pitt Meadows opens sports fields to groups

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Herd of deer camp out in Yennadon front yard

Four bucks and two does rested under the shrubs of a Maple Ridge home Friday

Pitt Meadows technology to help grow leafy greens in Okanagan

Cubic Farms sold 16 of its machines to a company in Armstrong, B.C.

Maple Ridge mom wants justice on two-year anniversary of daughter’s death

Megan Kinnee, 19, died July 13, 2018 after motorcycle crash in Abbotsford

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

COVID-19 exposure on Vancouver flight

The Air Canada 8421 flight travelled from Kelowna to Vancouver on July 6

Double homicide investigation leads Vancouver police to Chilliwack

A VPD forensics unit was in Chilliwack Saturday collecting evidence connected to East Van murders

VIDEO: Former Abbotsford resident giving away $1,000

Langley native Alex Johnson creates elaborate treasure hunt to give away cash

Tree planters get help with COVID-19 protective measures

Ottawa funds extra transportation, sanitizing for crews

UPDATE: Abbotsford shooting victim was alleged ‘crime boss,’ according to court documents

Jazzy Sran, 43, was believed to have been smuggling cocaine across the border

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions

24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Three people were found dead

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Most Read